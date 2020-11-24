Namibia: Fishery Workers to Get 330 Homes

A CONSORTIUM of fishing companies comprising Cavema Fishing, Rainbow Fishing, Overberg Fishing and Scombrus Fishing responded to minister of fisheries Albert Kawana's call to help employees get houses.

Today the consortium held a groundbreaking ceremony at a five-hectare piece of land north of Kuisebmond that will see the construction of 330 housing units at a cost of N$65 million to provide affordable accommodation to the companies' employees, as well as other residents at the town.

Robert Shimwooshili, chairman of Cavema Fishing, said the aim is not only to provide affordable housing, but also to create a community with basic lifestyle and medical needs provided for.

"To address these needs a clinic, preprimary school and recreation grounds will be included . . . to support and uplift the community . . . The majority of these supporting services will be subsidised by the companies," said Shimwooshili.

During his annual industry address in October, Kawana pleaded with the industry to assist with the provision of houses to address the challenges of informal settlements, which were declared a disaster last year by president Hage Geingob.

"This initiative is also in line with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources' scorecard for those who are given rights to harvest this valuable natural resource. It is gratifying to see that fishing rights holders are complying and delivering on the indicators of the new scorecard even before it is formally adopted," said Kawana.

He said it is important that fishing rights holders understand the responsibility they have towards people and the economy.

Deputy minister of urban and rural development Derek Klaasen and the outgoing councillor for the Walvis Bay Rural constituency attended the event.