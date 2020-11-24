Namibia: Fishery Workers to Get 330 Homes

23 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A CONSORTIUM of fishing companies comprising Cavema Fishing, Rainbow Fishing, Overberg Fishing and Scombrus Fishing responded to minister of fisheries Albert Kawana's call to help employees get houses.

Today the consortium held a groundbreaking ceremony at a five-hectare piece of land north of Kuisebmond that will see the construction of 330 housing units at a cost of N$65 million to provide affordable accommodation to the companies' employees, as well as other residents at the town.

Robert Shimwooshili, chairman of Cavema Fishing, said the aim is not only to provide affordable housing, but also to create a community with basic lifestyle and medical needs provided for.

"To address these needs a clinic, preprimary school and recreation grounds will be included . . . to support and uplift the community . . . The majority of these supporting services will be subsidised by the companies," said Shimwooshili.

During his annual industry address in October, Kawana pleaded with the industry to assist with the provision of houses to address the challenges of informal settlements, which were declared a disaster last year by president Hage Geingob.

"This initiative is also in line with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources' scorecard for those who are given rights to harvest this valuable natural resource. It is gratifying to see that fishing rights holders are complying and delivering on the indicators of the new scorecard even before it is formally adopted," said Kawana.

He said it is important that fishing rights holders understand the responsibility they have towards people and the economy.

Deputy minister of urban and rural development Derek Klaasen and the outgoing councillor for the Walvis Bay Rural constituency attended the event.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.