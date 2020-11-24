Ghana: 'Excellent Wassce Results Have Shamed Free SHS Critics, Naysayers' - President Akufo-Addo

23 November 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has applauded the first batch of beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy for their excellent showing in the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to President Akufo-Addo, "I am reliably informed that the WASSCE results of Aburi Girls Senior High School, and, indeed, of all 2020 SHS graduates, was extremely impressive. Those who claimed that the policy was not achievable must be very ashamed now. I will shelve that conversation for now so we deal with it another day.

The President continued, "However, I wish to congratulate all the students for their brilliant performance in WASSCE examinations," President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Monday, 23rd November 2020, when he addressed party faithful and traditional rulers at Aburi, on day 2 of his 2-day tour of the Eastern Region.

Indeed, the 2020 results of the WASSCE candidates is the only year in the past six (6) years that more than fifty percent (50%) of candidates who sat the examination obtained A1-C6 in all core subjects.

Further analysis of the 2020 results revealed that performances in Mathematics and English Language were the highest, recording 65.71 and 57.34 per cent, respectively. Social Studies and Integrated Science recorded 64.31 and 52.53 per cent, respectively, the checks further indicated.

The data also shows that about 60% of the 342,500 candidates who wrote the WASSCE, representing over 200,000, scored between A1 and C6 in their best six subjects, including English and Mathematics, which qualifies them for tertiary education.

