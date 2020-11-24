Namibia: Outjo Writes Off N$3,2m for Elderly

The Municipality of Outjo has written off N$3,2 million in debt owed by elderly residents of the town.

This was said by Outjo mayor Samuel !Oe-amseb on Saturday during a handover of 380 food parcels to senior citizens of the north-western town.

"The debt is too much. We write off debt of the senior citizens as it was requested, N$3,2 million debt was written off," !Oe-amseb said.

The mayor also said as requested by senior citizens, who want to have municipal services brought closer to themselves, the municipality built the Legacy Centre in the town's informal settlement area.

The Legacy Centre will have a clinic, community hall, police station and library for informal settlement residents.

Out of 380 food parcels handed over to pensioners on Saturday, the local branch of Bank Windhoek bought 320 while the municipality added the rest.

The municipality also distributed food parcels to bedridden senior citizens at their homes.

In the Kunene region, Outjo is the only town that has special rates for its elderly residents and has been writing off their debts.