South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Appoints Mmoloki Cwaile As MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs

Premier of the North West, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro has on Saturday afternoon, 21 November, appointed Mr Mmoloki Saviour Cwaile as the new MEC for the department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA). Cwaile's appointment comes four months after the passing of former MEC, Mr Gordon Kegakilwe, who succumbed to COVID-19 related illness in July.

Cwaile whose appointment is with immediate effect was sworn in by the North West High Court Judge President, Monica Leeuw at Garona Building in Mmabatho. Before his appointment, Cwaile was the Chair of Chairs in the North West Provincial Legislature and the Chair of Standing Committee for Legislative Review and Implementations of House Resolutions since after the 2019 General Elections.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Premier Prof Mokgoro highlighted the huge service delivery challenges experienced by the local government sphere, saying MEC Cwaile must confront them immediately.

"Residents across the 22 municipalities of our province are hungry for effective delivery of services, free from acts of corruption and maladministration. I have confidence in Mr Cwaile's ability to serve the people of this province, and I also believe that he will execute this task honourably and diligently", Premier Mokgoro said.

Commenting on his new appointment, MEC Cwaile said: "I am humbled and appreciate the opportunity given to me by my organisation, the African National Congress, to serve the people of our province.

I also thank Premier Mokgoro for giving me the opportunity to serve in his Executive Council, as this demonstrates the trust he has in my skills and capabilities. I assure the people of this province that I will remain steadfast in my commitment to serving them diligently and honestly."

Premier Mokgoro has also expressed his gratitude to MEC Boitumelo Moiloa of Social Development who has been acting as MEC for COGHSTA since July, saying she responded positively when called upon to assist, and has delivered on this additional responsibility with vigour and earnestness.