Gambia: Dr. Tangara Meets New Senegalese Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara meets and congratulates the newly appointed Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissatou Tall Sall

Banjul, 19th November 2020: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday evening met the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, Aissatou Tall Sall, in her office in Dakar.

Dr. Tangara paid the courtesy call to congratulate Foreign Minister Aissatou Tall Sall on her appointment and assured her of The Gambia Government's collaboration and support in strengthening the cordial bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries to greater heights. He expressed strong conviction that Foreign Minister Tall Sall would deliver beyond expectation despite the daunting nature of the work of the ministerial position.

Foreign Minister Tangara used the opportunity to remind his counterpart that the special friendly brotherhood between the two Heads of State should serve as an impetus for greater unity with a view to working together to register positive impact on the daily lives of people in both countries.

For her part, Foreign Minister Aissatou Tall Sall commended the Foreign Minister for the felicitation and expressed her resolve to achieve results by working closely in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

In another development, Foreign Minister Tangara on Thursday evening attended Oman's National Day celebration organised by its Embassy in Dakar overseeing The Gambia. Oman's National Day falls on 18th November.