Gambia: Bajo Sends Condolences to 2 Former African Football Icons

23 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Following the passing of Ivory Coast Football Federation's president, Augustine Sidy Dialo, GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo has dispatched a message of condolence on behalf of The Gambia Football Federation and the Football family in The Gambia.

"My deepest condolence to the bereaved family and Ivorian Football Federation," wrote GFF President Bajo.

Mr. Dialo was said to have contracted the Covid-19 virus and admitted to Hospital where he was eventually pronounced death. Mr. Bajo described his counterpart as a genuine African football icon with passion and dedication to the growth of football on the continent and the world at large. "May Allah have mercy on the departed soul", President Bajo concludes.

In another condolence message on the passing away of one of Africa's greatest football icon who passed away over the weekend, President Bajo further expressed his deepest shock and sadness on the death of former CAF Vice President General Seyi Memene who also passed away on Saturday 21 November 2020.

"Deepest condolences to the bereaved family on the demise of a great football icon," Mr Bajo prayed for the former CAF veep for Allah to grant him Janatul Firdaous.

General Memene was the former Togo FA President and one of CAF's longest serving Vice Presidents under former Boss Isa Hayatou. May their souls rest in Peace.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.