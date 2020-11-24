Gambia Launches Livestock Master Plan Document

A document specifying comprehensive improvement of the country's livestock enhancement project was recently launched at the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) in Abuko.

The Islamic Development Bank funded the document.When implemented, according to officials of the ministry and the Department of Agriculture, will help enhance the availability and quality of livestock and small ruminants in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Karl Rich a consultant for the project document outlined various reasons that pose a challenge for the improvement of small ruminants and livestock development in the country, adding that over 70 percent of the country's population depends on rearing small ruminants for livelihood sustenance and income generation.

"When we look closely at the study document, especially on the area of challenges for the improvement of small ruminants in the country, it needs to be given close attention.

"Lack of animal feed, poor capacity building for farmers, unchanged old laws of the sector including poor sectoral planning for the improvement of livestock and small ruminants in the country are all challenges," he stated.

Dr. Sulayman Kebbeh of Islamic Development Bank in his statement via video link saidthey will not only stop at developing a master plan document for the enhancement of the country's livestockbutwill work its implementation to bring about impact in the area of livestock improvement in the country.

He added that they would implement the document to reduce poverty among farmers of small ruminants in the country.

He added that the document will equally assist them to consultit any time another project is aimed at improving livelihood of livestock and small ruminant farmers in the country.

Ebrima Sisawo, permanent secretary Ministry of Agriculture said Gambia government has received various projects aimed at not only improving the livestock sector but agriculture in general.