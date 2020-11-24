Gambia: Bah Threatens to Close Kunta Kinteh Camp

23 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

According to The Gambia Tourism Affairs' Facebook page, Tourism Minister Hamat Bah N.K. Bah on Saturday threatened to close the Kunta Kinteh camp in Juffureh due to the poor condition of the camp, saying its facilities are below standard and authorities will not compromise on such denigrating facilities to host guests.

The minister with tourism officials is currently on a nationwide tour to visit tourism and heritage facilities to assist their state of preparedness ahead of the much anticipated tourist season.

He also urged them to consult with tourism authorities for advice and guidance, adding that GTHI is ready to offer free training to all staff of lodges, camps and guesthouses in its quest to maintain standards across the country.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.