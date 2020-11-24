Gambia: Bah Threatens to Close Kunta Kinteh Camp

According to The Gambia Tourism Affairs' Facebook page, Tourism Minister Hamat Bah N.K. Bah on Saturday threatened to close the Kunta Kinteh camp in Juffureh due to the poor condition of the camp, saying its facilities are below standard and authorities will not compromise on such denigrating facilities to host guests.

The minister with tourism officials is currently on a nationwide tour to visit tourism and heritage facilities to assist their state of preparedness ahead of the much anticipated tourist season.

He also urged them to consult with tourism authorities for advice and guidance, adding that GTHI is ready to offer free training to all staff of lodges, camps and guesthouses in its quest to maintain standards across the country.