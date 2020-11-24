Gambia: Govt Seeks Transformation of NBR to Tourism Development Area

23 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Hamat Bah, minister of Tourism and Culture has said that the government of Adama Barrow has invested a lot of resources in the North Bank Region (NBR) and therefore, wants to transform the region to another tourism development area.

Minister Bah made this statement on Thursday during an interview with journalists at Kairaba Jawara Hotel in Barra as part of his nationwide visit to all tourism and cultural facilities across the country. The objective of the tour is to assess the state of progress and standards in all tourism and cultural establishments and facilities to help carve out a strategy for the development of tourism and culture, most especially upcountry.

"As you are aware, the Kunta Kinteh area used to be James Island and is a UNESCO heritage site, which is preserved for posterity all over the world to promote domestic and regional tourism, and we believe that North Bank is key," he added.

The infrastructural development that is ongoing here will certainly attract a lot of tourists and create a lot of jobs," he said, adding that his ministry is going to intensify the training programme for the youths of the area.

As a result of our interest as a government in promoting domestic and regional tourism, we have also posted managers in all the divisional offices and these officers will now base on permanently in the development and the promotion of tourism within the regions.

