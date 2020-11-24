South Africa: 16 Days of Focusing On GBV Loading

23 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

This week sees the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and the marking of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. These key events come as civil society turns its attention to corruption within the health sector, access to Covid-19 vaccines and transparency in municipal government.

Gender-based violence has long plagued our nation. However, since the outbreak of Covid-19, reports have shown that violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has intensified.

Wednesday, 25 November, marks the start of this year's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence - the same day we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

According to the United Nations, one in three women worldwide will experience physical or sexual violence - mostly by an intimate partner.

Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations.

To kick off activities over the next 16 days, at 10am on Wednesday, Lawyers for Human Rights and the Embassy of Ireland invite you to engage with an inter-disciplinary panel as they discuss Women's access to justice - the law and its limits.

Through an intersectional lens, they will reflect on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

