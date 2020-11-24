Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 10 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 10 new coronavirus cases according to the 201st COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 20th November 2020 (published on the 21st November 2020).

The latest development took the cases ever recorded in the country since March to 3, 726.

The ministry of health reported that, 4 of the newly confirmed COVID-19 positive cases absconded to Senegal before being moved to the treatment centers.

The country also registered 1 new COVID-related death, taking the number to 123.

Seventeen COVID-19 patients are in treatment or self-isolation (active cases) while 1 COVID-19 patient was discharged from treatment.

There is no person in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 17 new positive cases, bringing its total cases to 15, 882. The country has, however, recorded 15, 488 recoveries and 330 deaths.

The world has registered 55.6million cases with 1.34 million deaths.