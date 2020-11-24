Eritrea: PFDJ Branch in Germany Conducts Assessment Meeting

The branch of the PFDJ in Germany, divided into three zones, conducted annual assessment meeting through a teleconference from 24 October to 14 November.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Yohannes Weldu, Charge D'Affairs of the Eritrean Embassy in Germany delivered extensive briefing on the objective situation of the home land, progress of the fight against the spread COVID-19 pandemic and locust invasion, as well as on the development and agricultural

programs being implemented nationwide.

Head of the Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Kahsai Tewelde on his part presented a report on the annual political, economic and social activities of the branch, as well as on the 4th round cadre training provided in Geneva, Switzerland. He also stated that effort will be strengthened to ensure more cadre trainings are organized.

The head of the Public Diplomacy and Media, Mr. Teklu Lebasi on his part stating that regional partnership and cooperation is developing in

the Horn of Africa after the signing of the peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia in July 2018, called on members to introduce and reflect Eritrea's profound image to the international community.

Finally, the participants conducted extensive discussion on activity reports presented by the heads of PFDJ organizations in Germany, and reiterated readiness to sustain input in State affairs and to play active role regarding the realization of national development goals.