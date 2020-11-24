Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

23 November 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gibdo (3), Southern Red Sea Region; and, Asmara (4), Central Region respectively.

All the patients in Gibdo are nationals who returned from Ethiopia through the irregular routes while the four patients who have tested positive in Asmara are nationals who returned recently with Charter Flights from the US (3) and Germany (1).

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 558.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 473.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 November 2020

