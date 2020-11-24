South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 2,080 More Cases of Covid-19

23 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 769 759 with 2 080 new cases identified since the last report. We have registered a positivity rate of 14%, which is concerning.

Regrettably, 65 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 26, Free State 19, Gauteng 2, Limpopo 3, North West 8 and Western Cape 7. This brings the total to 20 968 deaths.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 711 195 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,4%.

