South Africa: Government Continues Investigation Into Mr Shepherd and Ms Mary Bushiri's Escape From South Africa

22 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government reported last week the failure of Mr Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Ms Mary Bushiri to present themselves to their nearest police station as per their bail condition. Subsequently, the law enforcement agencies commenced the investigations and the process of seeking the extradition of the couple. Government continues to work closely with the government of the Republic of Malawi on this matter.

On Sunday the Sunday Independent published a story containing false claims and assertions from the so called unnamed sources. This story sought to embarrass and implicate Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor and unnamed Ministers in crimes and conspiracy for which the Sunday Independent has produced absolutely no evidence and will not be able to substantiate. Last weekend they ran with unsubstantiated allegation about Lesotho having been an escape route used by the Bushiris to leave South Africa.

If this publication wishes to serve the national interest and ensure that justice is seen to be done, like any other citizen who observes a crime being committed, it is obliged to report such information to the nearest police station. In fact, Government encourages all South Africans who are in possession of information about crimes being committed to report that to law enforcement agencies regardless of the status of the person who committed such a crime.

Government remains committed to investigate this matter and use all the legal instruments to bring Mr and Ms Bushiri back to South Africa and face the criminal charges put before them.

Government remains committed to keeping South Africans informed on progress at the appropriate time.

Government cautions the public in South Africa and elsewhere to treat news coverage on this matter with caution and circumspection in view of baseless reports that emerged this past week.

