Gambia: National Alliance for Food Fortification Commences Its Mid-Term Review

23 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Isatou Kanyi

The National Alliance for Food Fortification (NAFF) on Thursday 19th November, 2020, converged with partners to discuss and review a sustainable regulatory mechanism for food fortification in The Gambia.

The Alliance, which is an agency that serves as an accountability mechanism for all food fortification interventions in The Gambia, was established on 7th November 2018.

NAFF was also created to ensure an enabling environment for full compliance with food fortification and bio-fortification standards in The Gambia.

During the review exercise held at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), the participants came up the proposal for them to meet frequently to discuss important emerging issues pertaining to compliance, promotion, distribution and consumption of fortified foods.

They also want to implement strategies that will permanently eliminate micronutrient in the country.

NAFF, also a multi-sectorial public private sector collaborative team was coordinating the review exercise with NaNA in collaboration with Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the Government of The Gambia.

Speaking at the meeting, Modou Cheyassin Phall, NaNA Executive Director who doubles as National Alliance for Food Fortification Coordinator, said food fortification cannot be diverted from bio-fortification, noting that these are the two programs trying to address the issue of micronutrients deficiencies in the country.

Director Phall thanked FAO for bringing the Food Fortification project in the country, as well as thanked partners such as Food Safely and Quality Authority (FSQA) and The Gambia Standard Bureau for regulating foods entering the country.

Phall highlighted the importance of going beyond fortifications regulations and standards. He said implementation is taking place to ensure mandatory regulation of imported wheat flour, cooking oil and salt, which are fortified with iron, folic acid vitamin A. He also said salt is also adequately iodized.

Director Phall described the move as a giant step for the country, saying the project also aims to ensure foods produced in this country are also fortified.

NaNA boss pointed out that it is Government's responsibility to make regulations and standards.

However, he said the private sector equally have a vital role to play since they equally produce, process, transport, and sell these products.

"And as such, whatever good regulation government may have in the country, if the private/business sector is not included the country will not achieve its aim," he said.

Phall said this is why public-private partnership engagement is crucial, thus he called on all to put their efforts together for the sustainability of the project. He observed that NAFF without the private sector may not get to where they want it to get.

Dr. Amadou Bah, NaNA Deputy Executive Director, said it is the collective responsibility of all and sundry to encourage NAFF members to fully participate as they all have parts to play. He added that they aim to ensure all institutions are involved in food fortification.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.