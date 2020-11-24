Gambia: Tourism Minster Promises to Build Museum At Ex-President Jawara's Birth Place

23 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

Hamat NK Bah, Minister of Tourism and Culture, has promised the family of the late former President Sir Dawda Jawara that Government will build a museum at his birth place in Barajally.

Minister Bah made the promise shortly after his visit to the home of the late president on Saturday 21st November, 2020.

"My Ministry through the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) will see how best we can help to build a museum in the compound," Minister Bah said on the ongoing ten-day nationwide tour to tourism and cultural facilities across the country.

He assured that by all means, the NCAC together with other tourism stakeholders will build the museum for a research center, which he said, will be a vibrant tourism site and will help the family financially.

Hassoum Ceesay, NCAC Director, said they are working on rebuilding the former president's guest house to be part of a tourism facility.

Minister and his entourage met Sheikh Omar Jawara, one of the members of late President's family.

Mr. Jawara said they are doing their best in maintaining the place.

He expressed gratitude and honor to the Minister for visiting their compound, while revealing his optimism that the minster will fulfill his promise.

Meanwhile, Minster Bah said he will not compromise with sub-standard hotels in The Gambia.

The late President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara was a Gambian politician who had served as prime minister from 1962 to 1970, and then as the first President of The Gambia from 1970 to 1994. Jawara was born in Barajally in the Northern part of the Central River Region of The Gambia.

