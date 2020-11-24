Gambia: GAF, PIU Personnel Conclude Training On Amory Management

23 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Personnel of Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and Police Intervention Unit (PIU) on Friday concluded training on Amoury management and Amoury storekeeping.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Fajara Barracks in Bakau. The training lasted for 2 weeks in two prases. The first stage lasted from 09 to 13 November while the second stage started on November 13th.

This is the first time such training is taking place in the Gambia and is geared towards managing stockpile and proliferation of small arms.

The graduation ceremony ended with a demonstration of marking and cutting of obsolete weapons.

Mark O' Connel, the technical field manager during the event said this is the first time in the history of GAF and the PIU to come together to conduct arms management training to international standards.

He commanded the forces for their professionalism.

Commodore Madani Senghore representing the Chief of Defence Staff said even though they are from different services, the most important thing is that they are serving the same country.

"We are all the same in our collective pursuit of the national security objectives," he advised.

He urged the graduated forces to utilize the lessons learned as well as share with colleagues that did not participate in the training.

The event was graced by Mr. Lucknitz- Charge D'affair of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Steffen Fischer MAG country representative and head of the Police Intervention Unit Commissioner A Basangeh.

