Cameroon: Maximise Winning Opportunities

Campaign for the election of Regional Councillors coming up on December 6, 2020 rumbled off on November 21, 2020. For 15 days running up to December 5, 2020 at midnight, political parties that are running for the election in the 58 constituencies of Cameroon, as well as traditional rulers will use every opportunity to woo electors.

For the past weeks, both the political parties and candidates for the election of Delegates of Divisions and candidates for the election of traditional rulers have been burning the midnight candle to brainstorm and adopt the best campaign strategies to be used during the two weeks of campaign. Many produced gadgets such as T-shirts, placards, posters, banners, caps, pens, mufflers and designed captivating messages in manifestos all intended to cajole electors and maximise their winning chances in the ballot box. Some of the political parties such as the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) that is competing in all the 58 constituencies has a campaign machinery that spans from the council level up to the national level at the CPDM Central Committee. Other political parties have put in place structures to coordinate the campaign for their candidates.

On November 21, 2020 when the campaign for the election was officially launched according to the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Code, few campaign meetings were observed. Instead, on the eve of the official launch, officials of political parties were still meeting to finalise their strategies and deployment on the field. Many announced that they were to start effective campaign beginning this week. Traditional rulers were not also very perceptible on the field and many list leaders have also announced effective campaigning this week.

What is certain is that taking into consideration the nature of the election which is through indirect universal suffrage, the campaign will not be characterised by hustling and bustling.

In the election the college of municipal councillors have to vote the Delegates of Divisions and the college of traditional rulers will elect their peers. There has to be real mapping in the campaign as the electorate is not many. However, fire works are expected in constituencies where many political parties are competing and also in those in which they are many competing lists of traditional rulers such as Nyong et Kelle in the Centre Region with over seven competing lists of traditional rulers. Another curiosity is that for the Delegates of Divisions, some political parties running in constituencies where they did not win many municipal councillors in the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and municipal council elections. In this case, such parties will have to work extra hard to woo councillors that belong to the rival political parties.

All in all, even in single list constituencies, the candidates and political parties have to use the campaign period to cajole members of the electoral colleges to vote for their lists. This is because the credibility of any election has as one of the criteria the participation rate and the legitimacy of a leader also depends on the number of electors who voted him or her. Every avenue must be used to attract electors for the purpose of brilliant victory and credibility.