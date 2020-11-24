Zimbabwe: Chikore Back in Court

23 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Former Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer and the late former President Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore has been summoned back in court to answer to allegations of hiring security services from Safeguard Security company in 2017 without following proper tender procedures.

Chikore is today expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates' Court for trial on criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

He is alleged to have hired the security services for US$16 445 instead of the recommended US$10 000.

