Liberia: 12,608 Ivoirian Refugees Arrived in Liberia

The Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) has announced the influx of Ivorian Refugees into the borders of Liberia through Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Maryland Counties due to post election violence in neighboring Ivory Coast.

Between September to November 14, 2020, the Liberian Government through the LRRRC along with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees has 12,608 recorded new arrivals of refugees through these border crossing points.

The Executive Director of the LRRRC, Rev. Fester Logan at the Ministry Of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism regular briefing said, national government through the LRRRC will ensure the safety and protection of these refugees throughout their stay within the perimeter of Liberia.

Rev. Logan recounted that besides these new arrival caseload, the country has had a little over eight thousand Ivoirian refugees within its borders since 2010.

Of this number, he said about five thousand have opted to locally integrate into the Liberian society.

Logan mentioned that the commission is working with the UNCHR and partners as well as various county health teams' aid at conducting registration and verification of these new arrivals.

According to him, the 12,608 new refugees have triggered the situation into an emergency as outlined in a humanitarian contingency plan developed in 2019 by the government of Liberia and various United Nations agencies.

Similarly; Logan disclosed that the joint humanitarian assessment mission commissioned by President George Weah comprising the MIA, LRRRC, UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM, among other UN agencies to conduct proper need assessment of the situation from November 10-14, 2020 in affected counties has been concluded.

The mission on November 10, 2020, departed Monrovia and visited the following axis: Nimba, Bewwalary, Zordu, and Butouo in grand Gedeh the mission visited PTP refugee camp and B'hai and extended the mission to Maryland County.

In these towns and communities, Logan noted that the team took notes of hundreds of malnourished children and significant number of women and the elderly noting that there is an urgent need to provide essential food and none food items.