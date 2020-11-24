Namibia: Annual Cricket Awards Slated for Friday

Cricket Namibia (CN) will to host the Annual Cricket Awards on Friday, 27 November at Wanderers Cricket Field.
Cricket Namibia Marketing Manager, Natalia Nauyoma in a statement said the event is only per invite due to COVID 19 regulations and the rest of the cricket followers can watch the live broadcast of the awards ceremony from the comfort of their homes on Cricket Namibia Facebook page at 18h:00.
Nauyoma said although 2020 has been a difficult year for the cricket fraternity due to the global pandemic, CN is still pleased to be able host the annual awards and that the winners are judged according to their 2019/2020 stats and performances.
According to Nauyoma the Richelieu Franchise competition was a great, positive start of cricket after the pandemic and they are happy to include new categories in the awards, which among them is the Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Batsman, Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Bowler and the Richelieu Franchise T20 Winner.
Below are the Cricket Namibia Annual Awards 2020 categories:
Spirit of Cricket Award 2019/2020
National Men's Players' Player of the Year 2019/2020
Most improved National Man's Player 2019/2020
National Men's Player of the Year Award 2019/2020
National Women's Players' Player of the Year 2019/2020
Most improved National Women's Player 2019/2020
National Women's Player of the Year Award 2019/2020
National Coach of the year 2019
Over 50's Cricket World Cup Top Batsman
Over 50's Cricket World Cup Top Bowler
Richelieu Franchise T20 Winner
Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Batsman
Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Bowler
Administrator of the Year 2019
Recognition for service to Cricket Namibia
CN Lifetime Honoree Member Award
Grounds Man of the Year 2019/2020
Premier League - 50 overs Winner
1st Division Central - 40 overs Winner
1st Division Coastal - 40 overs Winner
2nd Division - 30 overs Winner
Premier League T20 Winner
1st Division Central T20 Winner
1st Division Coastal T20 Winner
2nd Division T20 Winner
50 over Top Batsman Premier League 2019/2020
50 over Top Bowler Premier League 2019/2020
T20 Top Batsman Premier League 2019/2020
T20 Top Bowler Premier League 2019/2020
40 over Top Batsman 1st Division Central 2019/2020
40 over Top Bowler 1st Division Central 2019/2020
T20 Top Batsman 1st Division Central 2019/2020
T20 Top Bowler 1st Division Central 2019/2020
40 over Top Batsman 1st Division Coastal 2019/2020
40 over Top Bowler 1st Division Coastal 2019/2020
T20 Top Batsman 1st Division Coastal 2019/2020
T20 Top Bowler 1st Division Coastal 2019/2020
30 over Top Batsman 2nd Division 2019/2020
30 over Top Bowler 2nd Division 2019/2020
T20 Top Batsman 2nd Division 2019/2020
T20 Top Bowler 2nd Division 2019/2020
Under 13 Player of the Year 2019
Under 15 Player of the Year 2019
Under 19 Player of the Year 2019
Senior Club Scorer of the Year 2019/2020
Junior Club Scorer of the Year 2019/2020
Club Umpire of the Year 2019/2020
Most Improved Umpire of the year 2019/2020
Age group coach of the Year 2019
School coach of the Year 2019
Club coach of the Year 2019/2020