Liberia: Living Manna Ministries Ordain Assistant Bishop

The Pastor of the LivingManna Ministries International, Toe December Weah,has been ordained Assistant Bishop for the Ministries in West Africa. The ordination ceremony officially took place at the Faith Community Sanctuaryin Dagbe Town Community, Garnerville Township on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Manna Ministries International for West Africa, Shadrick R.A. Bryant said, the ordination of PastorWeah as Assistant Bishop is in fulfillment of theHoly Bible which commands Christians to go into the world and proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ.

He said the establishment of the Living Manna Ministries International region of West Africa in Liberia is intended to spiritually heal the wounds created by the years of civil war and to help Liberians grow in faith.

For his part, Bishop Weah lauded the church members and Bishop Bryant for his preferment, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him to the best of his ability. He said with God's guidance, he will work harder than before to redeem the lost souls. Bishop Weah in a joyous mood, added that he will always seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit in his endeavors to meet the many challenges ahead.

"I felt this was not something that God would have asked me to do. I felt I would have just remained where I was until I leave this world but today, God has asked me to do something new for Him."

He continued: "The opportunity will come, the responsibilities will reveal themselves, but I will work and ask God to guide us. I believe with the help of the Holy Spirit and in consultation with the Presiding Bishop and the Living Manna Ministries International of Bishops, we will do our best. Whatever I do, I must weigh it over and over, seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit before I do it", Bishop Weah concluded.