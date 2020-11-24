Liberia: Petty Traders in Gobachop Market to Protest

Hundreds of petty traders along the route to the Gobarcho-Redlight general markets in Paynesville City outside Monrovia have threatened to protest in demand of money they allegedly paid to the acting caretaker of the 14 OMEGA General Market, Madam Tewah Bodon.

Madam Bondo has since admitted to collecting money from marketers both at Gobarcho and Redlight markets for selling spots inside the 14 OMEGA Market, but asks them to exercise patience, as her team prepares the spots.

However, since her assurance over a month, she has failed to relocate the petty traders most of whom sells on the main motor roads with their children.

Addressing reporters over the weekend in Paynesville, Molley Yakpa, who claimed to be spokesperson for the affected traders, said they are out of patience because Madam Bondo is not doing anything to have them leave the streets.

He noted that the situation continues to pose serious setback to their daily sales because the Paynesville City Police usually seize their goods, compelling them to pay money before retrieving them.

Surrounded by huge crowd, Yakpa emphasized that they give Madam Tewah Bondo up to December 1, 2020to identify selling spots for them, as anything less than that, they would get in the streets to protest.

He said they also want the administration of the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) to take drastic action against Madam Bondo to avoid embarrassing President George Manneh Weah and the leadership of the PCC. President Weah formally dedicated the 14 OMRGA Market in October in VOA community, Paynesville.

Yakpa said the acting head of the OMEGA Market allegedly collected over 2.5 million Liberian dollars from petty traders to facilitate their relocation from Redlight to OMEGA but each time they approached her on the matter, she would tell them she is working on it.

The presence of petty traders in the streets is creating serious problem for vehicles plying the road, especially, road construction company working in the midst of huge pedestrians along the route and mountain-pile of garbage in the middle of the road.