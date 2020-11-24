Liberia: LMC Conducts Editors' Forum

As part of its many efforts aimed at enhancing the capacity of Liberian journalists to diversify their reportage in the forest sector, the Liberia Media Center (LMC) with support from the Multi-stakeholders Forestry Governance Project (MFGAP) has concluded a one-day trainer of trainers' training with editors.

The training, which brought together editors and senior reporters from various media outlets, including the print, electronic and online media, was held at the Crown Hotel in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The Program Officer at the LMC and lead facilitator, Mr. Francis Brewer, stressed the importance of role of the media in society and urged Liberian journalists to diversify their reportage to other thematic areas such as the forest sector.

According to Mr. Brewer, the training was aimed at bringing media managers up to speed so that they are abreast about issues within the forest sector to improve and increase coverage on the area.

"The intention of this training is to bring media managers up to speed so that they are aware of what we are doing in the forest sector. This is to improve and increase media coverage in the forest sector; we have conducted series of trainings in different thematic areas, including the Freedom of Information Act, investigative reporting and this time, we are having this editors' training," stated the LMC Program Officer.

"This is geared to enabling editors to have the leverage of what has been ongoing in the sector. This is meant for us to brainstorm on issues bordering the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) and other issues regarding the forest sector," he stated.

In remarks, Officer-In-Charge of the LMC, Victor A. Menyou, said the one-day training was geared at capacitating editors to learn more about the forest sector.

"There is need that we cover the forest sector effectively and efficiently. It is through the media that the society voice will be amplified and it is through the media that the concessionaires will be able to live up to their responsibilities. There is a serious need for media to be in this program," added Menyou, who is also the Director of Program at the LMC.