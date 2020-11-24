Liberia: Judge Faces Complaint Before Chief Justice

-A fallout MHM Eko-Liberia's trial

Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie has been complained to Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr., by Mr. Chapman Logan, equating the judge's alleged order for the production of the complainant's call log and other information to an "unethical behavior" by the judge.

Mr. Logan's complaint dated 19 November follows a writ of subpoena deces tecum in May this year commanding the management of Lonestar GSM Company to appear on 7 May before the court to provide call log on phone numbers listed in the instrument.

The subpoena instructs that the company provides detailed call log and sim card registration, photos, addresses, cell ID, text messages and location of the subscriber from 1 January to present.

This paper has gathered the Logan's complaint is said to be link with the legal battle between the Senate Secretary Mr. Nanborlor F.Singbeh and officials of a rock crushing company MHM Eko-Liberia, reportedly owned largely by two Czech brothers, Martin and Pavel Miloschewsk.

But in the complaint addressed to the Chief Justice, Logan says at no time did he have any matter pending before Criminal Court "A" or being investigated by the court for the period it stated in the writ of subpoena for Lonestar GSM to provide his call log and other information.

He laments that this is done without his knowledge and consent coupled with presenting of such instruments by Judge Willie to one Hans Armgstrong for publication in local dailies.

Logan pleads with the chief justice to take cognizance of the alleged "unethical behavior of Judge Willie who has brought untold embarrassment" not only to the complainant, but to his business partners and clients.