Liberia: BOSTA Targets 780 Teachers, Administrators for Workshop

A two-day intensive teachers training workshop for at least 780 classroom teachers gets underway shortly in the Borough of New Kru Town, Montserrado County.

The President of the Borough Schools Teachers Association (BOSTA) Mr. Robert B. Teah, told reporters over the weekend the workshop is being scheduled at the D. Twe High School Auditorium within the borough.

BOSTA is the umbrella organization of all public and private schools operating within the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town.

Teah added that the workshop is a refresher exercise that is expected to discuss several topics, including lesson planning, teaching methodology, classroom management, school administration, early childhood education and guardian- counseling, respectiverly.

He said teachers and school administrators within the borough are expected to attend the workshop to prepare themselves for 2020/2021 academic year. He disclosed the organization was established in 2009 to improve and coordinate the borough school system as well as promote and regulate government's education policy.

Mr. Teah pointed out that during the workshop, several prominent lecturers from Liberia, including a female Liberian based in the United States of America (USA) will lecture on the various topics outlined earlier, aimed at enhancing teachers and school administrators' knowledge and ability to perform.

Meanwhile, he revealed that a total of 1, 800 scholarships have been awarded to less fortunate youth and children of single parents to enable them send their children to school from nursery to Grade 12th.

Normal academic activities across the country are expected to resume early December, according the Ministry of Education in Monrovia.