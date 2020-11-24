Liberia: NEC Ends ToT for Political Parties Agents

Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica
Weah inspects the troops following his inauguration (file photo).
23 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Political Affairs Section of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has ended a two-day Political Party Poll-Watching training of trainers, TOT workshop for nearly 100 Party Agents of Political Parties and Independent Candidates, with the acknowledgement that the United Nations has spent nearly 8 billion dollars on the attainment and maintenance of peace in Liberia.

The two-day party agents TOT workshop conducted in Ganta, Nimba County in collaboration with the Peace Building Office in Liberia, with funding from the United Nations Development Program, UNDP and the National Democratic Institute, NDI, funded by the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.

Marking the pronouncement on Saturday, 21 November 2020 the head of the Peace Building Office in Liberia Edward Mulbah said this was why the peace building office attaches great importance to conducting regular free, fair and transparent election in Liberia to sustain the current peace we now enjoy.

Mr. Mulbah said the UN no more has such a money to spend on Liberia and as such it is incumbent upon all Liberians, civil society groups, the religious community and political parties to do all within their power to ensure that the peace is maintained through a violent- free election come 8 December 2020.

Performing the official opening ceremony of the party agents TOT, Commissioner with Oversight responsibility for Political Affairs, Boakai A. Dukuly challenged the participants to always serve as ambassadors for peace, in actions against violent elections come on December 2020.

For his part, the UNDP Consultant Mack Anthony said the international body will continue to support Liberia to maintain peace through free, fair and transparent elections in Liberia, in his words, Liberia is the only country we have and we most therefore do all to keep it peaceful before, during and even after the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Constitutional Referendum and two representative By-elections in Montserrado and Sinoe counties.

In a related development, the Gender Section of the National Elections Commission, with funds from the United Nations Development Program, UNDP over the weekend concluded a two-day workshop in Ganta City, Nimba County for 34 members of the Disabled Community on how to use the Tactile Ballot to be used in the 8 December 2020 elections.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

