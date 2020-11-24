Namibia: Relief Fund for the Arts Benefits 143 Individuals, 42 Organisations and 51 Groups

The temporary project based relief fund to support the cultural and creative industries managed to benefit 143 individuals, 42 organisations and 51 groups across the country since it was launched in June.

National Arts Council of Namibia ( NACN), administrator Gretta Gaspar, announcing the last round of the initiative last week Friday said the COVID-19 Relief Fund received a total of 1717 applications across all categories from July to September and out of which 385 were assessed and 236 approved for funding.

"The exercise proved the perception that most applications come from the Khomas Region, which came as no surprise since Windhoek is the epicenter of the cultural and creative sector in the country," she added.

However, she said the fund attempted to ensure that as many as possible regional applications were supported through the process.

"The NACN extends a vote of thanks to everyone that took part in the process, particularly the Jury Committee for the commitment and time made to make the arts and culture COVID-19 Relief Fund program a success," she concluded.

The temporary project-based relief fund with the support of Namibia's Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, was launched in June with N$5 million grant to bailout the country's arts sector, which has been grounded by a state of emergency instituted to control COVID-19.