Liberia: 'Do Not Vote for Nuquaye, He's Not a CDCian' - Mulbah Morlu Tells Supporters

Weah inspects the troops following his inauguration (file photo).
24 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Mr. Mulbah Morlu Chairman of the Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change has called on supporters of the ruling CDC in Margibi County not to consider Mr. Emmanuel Nuquay as their candidate and should not vote for him, but should rather vote for Representative Ivar Jones, the CDC candidate in Margibi County.

At his Monday press conference, Mr. Morlu also called on all partisans of the CDC to vote all candidates on the CDC ticket across the country.

According to him, voting CDC candidates will help protect and support President George Weah's developmental agenda.

"Nuquay is not a Cdcian and therefore cannot be supported by CDC.

"The party supports Ivar Jones in Margibi County, he will be a victor on December 8."

Chairman Morlu didn't hold back his feelings when he rallied CDCians to vote for Ivar against Nuquay. Morlu thanked supporters of CDC for the show of numerical strength last Saturday when they all converged at the SKD Sports Complex for the official launch of the political campaign.

He asked all to go out to campaign for their party candidates across the country by voting one, voting all.

In 2017 Mr. James Emmanuel Nuquay abandoned his quest to contest for re-election for the House of representatives to contest as vice president to Joseph Boakai of the former ruling Unity Party.

Nuquay who had just become Speaker in 2017 after he and the likes of Edwin Snowe succeeded in removing Speaker Alex Tyler dropped his chance of retaining his Speaker position.

Unfortunately, the Unity Party was defeated by the then opposition Coalition for Democratic Change of President George Weah.

Fortunately for Nuquay, he was among President George Weah's first cabinet Ministers when he was appointed as head of the Liberia Aviation Authority (LAA), a position that raised eyebrow amongst opposition including the ruling CDC.

Many saw him as a traitor while those of his UP counterparts saw him as a sellout but that didn't bother him as he graciously accepted the position and served up to almost three years and resigned when he harbored the ambition to contest for Senate.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

