Malawi: Globe Teleservices Chosen Exclusive Partner for International Voice and Messaging By Tnm, Malawi

23 November 2020
Singapore — Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the leading telecom operator of Malawi, has chosen Globe Teleservices exclusive partner for International Voice and A2P messaging aggregation in the country. As part of the engagement, Globe Teleservices to deploy an advanced Voice and SMS firewall solution to combat network frauds and threats.

End-to-end protection for mobile networks and revenue

Globe Teleservices, the fastest growing global service provider in Voice and SMS monetization, will deploy an end-to-end solution that will equip TNM Malawi to tackle revenue loss caused by voice or SMS frauds like Wangari attacks, Robo calls, SIM farming, grey routes, phishing, and more.

The firewall solution will protect the mobile network against grey routing and spam traffic, ensure secure and reliable communication, and enable TNM to recoup revenues denied to them by unauthorised communication.

Multiple factors influence the business of each mobile network operator, so protecting the network requires a bespoke approach with the right mix of technology and business alignment. At the same time, it is essential that the solutions must provide consumers with guaranteed global connections.

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) was the pioneer mobile network in Malawi and its strength comes from being the first local mobile operator. TNM operates a 4G network enabling advanced broadband multimedia services, in addition to 2G and 3G networks. With over 74% coverage, TNM offers a comprehensive range of prepaid and post-paid services; these include voice and data connectivity.

It is critical to minimise revenue leakages and reinforce the trust of consumers, and this is highly attainable by leveraging technology.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices (GTS) is a Singapore-based Telecommunications company, providing diversified and technologically advanced solutions for the global telecoms industry. GTS is a leading international voice, messaging and managed-service provider across all continents that continues to grow and expand its footprint. GTS works closely with over 100 mobile operators to provide solutions that have direct impact on revenues and customer engagement with focus on managing frauds and network vulnerabilities.

With more than 350 employees, GTS has a worldwide presence with offices in locations including Dubai, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Visit www.globeteleservice.com to know more about the services and solutions

