Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir Makes World Athlete of the Year Shortlist

24 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir has made the shortlist for the World Athletics female Athlete of the Year Award, as she looks to become the first ever Kenyan woman to clinch the prestigious crown.

The World Half Marathon title holder made it to the final shortlist alongside Ethiopia's Letsenbet Gidey, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The two other Kenyans in the preliminary list of 10, Hellen Obiri and Faith Kipyegon did not make the final shortlist.

Public voting ended on November 15, before the final shortlist of five was announced ahead of the Awards gala to be staged on December 5.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms. The Council's vote counted for 50pc of the result, while the Athletics Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25pc of the final result.

Jepchirchir had a successful year, having broken the world record twice in the half marathon, including at the World Championship in Gdynia, Poland, where she clocked 1:05:16 to win the title. She lowered her previous mark of 1:05:34 set in September in Valencia.

She comes up against formidable competition with Ethiopian Gidey having set a world record of 14:06.62 over 5000m in a time trial.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Rojas is undefeated in four triple jump competitions both indoors and outdoors and also broke the world indoor triple jump record with 15.43m.

Jamaican sprinter Thompson-Herah has had an equally successful season, and is undefeated in seven 100m races.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.