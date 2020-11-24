South Africa: Outgoing DA Spokesperson Solly Malatsi Says the Party's Relationship With the Media 'Needs Work'

analysis

After over four years on the job, the DA's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi is moving on - and throwing his hat into the ring for a leadership role in the party. He says the DA's strained relationship with the media has left him exhausted.

Solly Malatsi has been the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson during the most fraught period of the party's existence - and he says the past four years have taken their toll.

"We've got a very difficult relationship with the media. It's something we need to work better on and invest time in," Malatsi admits.

The 35-year-old, widely regarded as one of the rising stars within South African opposition politics, was brought on as national spokesperson by former leader Mmusi Maimane in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections.

When John Steenhuisen became interim leader of the party in late 2019, Malatsi was asked to stay on. His term is now ending as Steenhuisen brings in his chosen appointees, with MP Siviwe Garube to succeed Malatsi in the post.

Malatsi denies that his substitution in the position indicates any animosity from Steenhuisen.

"A new leader is an opportunity to reset and refresh. It's also time for the party...