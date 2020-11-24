South Africa: Outgoing DA Spokesperson Solly Malatsi Says the Party's Relationship With the Media 'Needs Work'

24 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

After over four years on the job, the DA's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi is moving on - and throwing his hat into the ring for a leadership role in the party. He says the DA's strained relationship with the media has left him exhausted.

Solly Malatsi has been the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson during the most fraught period of the party's existence - and he says the past four years have taken their toll.

"We've got a very difficult relationship with the media. It's something we need to work better on and invest time in," Malatsi admits.

The 35-year-old, widely regarded as one of the rising stars within South African opposition politics, was brought on as national spokesperson by former leader Mmusi Maimane in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections.

When John Steenhuisen became interim leader of the party in late 2019, Malatsi was asked to stay on. His term is now ending as Steenhuisen brings in his chosen appointees, with MP Siviwe Garube to succeed Malatsi in the post.

Malatsi denies that his substitution in the position indicates any animosity from Steenhuisen.

"A new leader is an opportunity to reset and refresh. It's also time for the party...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.