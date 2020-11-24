Nigeria: Sports Minister Congratulates New Executives of Nigeria's Players' Union

24 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has congratulated the Professional Players' Union of Nigeria new executive for the peaceful conduct of their election which ushered in former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida as President.

A statement signed by the Media Office of the Minister yesterday said,: "I hereby congratulate the Nigerian Professional Players' Union over its peaceful election which led to the emergence of notable ex-internationals Tijani Babangida as President.

"Others elected include; Clement Temile (1st Vice President); Victor Ikpeba (2nd Vice President) and Emmanuel Babayaro (General Secretary) respectively.

"This (election) is a confirmation of the organisational ability and cohesion among the players. You are worthy partners in the concerted efforts to deepen the development of Nigerian Football.

"The unity of leadership is important for the task ahead of ensuring players' welfare and protecting their rights. Without unity among the players, there can be no development. I encourage the new leadership to work with a vision that would impact the growth of Nigerian Football," concludes the minister in the statement from his media office.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

