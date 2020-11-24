Malawi: Four Arrested Over Illegal Possession of Chamba

Mzimba — Police in Mzimba on Saturday arrested four people for illegally being found in possession of 10 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Chamba.

Confirming the development, Mzimba Police Deputy Spokesperson, Alfred Lucio, said the four, Hendson Phiri 41, Joseph Nkhoma 28, Paul Sanga 42 and Masauko Gama 20 were arrested at Chanthomba area in the district.

Lucio said the suspects were arrested during patrolling exercise which was conducted by the police in some parts of the district.

"It is true that we, during our patrols have arrested four people who were found with cannabis sativa in their homes at Chanthomba," said Lucio.

He was, however, dismayed by some courts of law which pass sentences in form of fines to drug dealers instead of meting stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders of similar offences

He, then, pleaded with courts to be giving stiffer punishment to anyone found in possession of Cannabis Sativa saying the drug is dangerous and is being commonly used by the youths.

"The law clearly states that being found smoking Cannabis Sativa is not a crime but being found in position of it, and those found guilty should be given stiffer punishment," he said.

Phiri hails from Chalunda Village in Thyolo District, Nkhoma is of Thukwi Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Khombeza in Salima, Sanga is from Mtambalika Village, Paramount Chief M'mbelwa V and Gama hails from Jeremiah Mahowe Village TA Mzikubola both in Mzimba District.