Malawi: Ministry to Launch 16 Days of Activism Against GBV

Blantyre — Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare is set to launch the 2020, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (GBV) this week on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Minister of Gender, Patricia Kaliati, will preside over the launch at Makawa Primary School ground, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda in Mangochi.

The statement stated that Malawi will observe the campaign under the localised theme of "Unite to End Gender Based Violence: Prevent, Report, Respond, Fund!"

The theme focuses on prioritizing funding for a minimum package of essential services for GBV, ensuring national zero tolerance policy on GBV and developing effective response mechanisms for GBV.

"The theme also recognises the increase of GBV incidences during disaster period including the Covid-19 pandemic period as some essential services and funding intended for fight against GBV were diverted towards Covid-19 pandemic response," read part of the statement signed by Roselyn Makhumula, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender.

During the 16 days' campaign period, scheduled to run up to December 10, 2020, the ministry in collaboration with the public and private sectors, Civil Society Organisations and the cooperating partners will carry out a number of activities aimed at uniting different stakeholders to end GBV.

Among other organisation participating during the campaign are Plan International, YONECO, Action Aid, World Vision and Oxfam.

Adopted by the United Nations for member states, the 16 days of activism against GBV campaign consolidates and intensifies efforts and initiatives for prevention and eradicating of GBV.

The 2020 global theme is "Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect.