Malawi: Nocma Board Decides to Fire Acting CEO Buluma

Embattled National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) acting chief executive officer Hellen Buluma has been removed of her position.

This follows the board of directors resolution that Buluma should no longer be acting CEO.

The board which is chaired by Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chikhosi made its decision followingan uproar from a cross section of Malawians who protested vehemently against her appointment.

They say Buluma is a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) political activist who stood on the party ticket during the 2019 parliamentary election.

State House press secretary Brian Banda has confirmed that the board already communicated its decision to President Lazarus Chakwera.

Earlier this month, the President gave the board two weeks to look into public concerns surrounding the appointment of Buluma.

According to Banda, Buluma has been informed about the decision.

Buluma replaced Gift Dulla who was arrested in September this year for alleged abuse of office.

Some Nocma staff were also pressing the board to take disciplinary action against Buluma for alleged mistreatment.