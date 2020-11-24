Botswana: Kebotsamang Acting CEO

24 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) has appointed its manager, Thabiso Kebotsamang acting chief exective officer.

This follows, the suspension of incumbent CEO, Mfolo Mfolo pending completion of investigations on the disqualification of Botswana Under 17 national team at the 2020 Cosafa Men's Under-17 Championship held in South Africa.

Botswana was disqualified for failing a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

According to BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti, despite the fact that CAF had requested football associations to conduct four tests amongst them, X-Ray, ECG, MRI and COVID-19 test, the association only managed to do three tests leaving out MRI test.

"It came out clear from the meeting on Saturday that the team had not undertaken the MRI test before departing for South Africa," he said.

He said the association had set up a three-man team to investigate the issue adding that they were expecting findings of the investigations in a week's time.

Letshwiti also urged the entire football fraternity to remain calm and await a full report from CAF and COSAFA.

Meanwhile, according to CAF medical compliance officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya, MRI test checks growth plate.

He said if growth plate was completely fused, it meant that players were not eligible to play in the tournament and 'it does not mean they are 17 years older'.

"Before it was called the MRI for age determination, it is no longer called that, remember we are from a different background, with nutritional background, with different genes, now RMI is used to check the growth plates," he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.