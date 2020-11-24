Botswana: Kebotsamang Acting CEO

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) has appointed its manager, Thabiso Kebotsamang acting chief exective officer.

This follows, the suspension of incumbent CEO, Mfolo Mfolo pending completion of investigations on the disqualification of Botswana Under 17 national team at the 2020 Cosafa Men's Under-17 Championship held in South Africa.

Botswana was disqualified for failing a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

According to BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti, despite the fact that CAF had requested football associations to conduct four tests amongst them, X-Ray, ECG, MRI and COVID-19 test, the association only managed to do three tests leaving out MRI test.

"It came out clear from the meeting on Saturday that the team had not undertaken the MRI test before departing for South Africa," he said.

He said the association had set up a three-man team to investigate the issue adding that they were expecting findings of the investigations in a week's time.

Letshwiti also urged the entire football fraternity to remain calm and await a full report from CAF and COSAFA.

Meanwhile, according to CAF medical compliance officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya, MRI test checks growth plate.

He said if growth plate was completely fused, it meant that players were not eligible to play in the tournament and 'it does not mean they are 17 years older'.

"Before it was called the MRI for age determination, it is no longer called that, remember we are from a different background, with nutritional background, with different genes, now RMI is used to check the growth plates," he said.

Source : BOPA