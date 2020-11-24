Malawi: Blantyre Arts Festival Donates Books Towards International Cultural Marketing Workshop

24 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Christie Gondwe

Blantyre Arts Festival (BAF) has donated 70 books with support from Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa towards the International Cultural Marketing Workshop that was held in Blantyre over the weekend.

The two day workshop was launched in Lilongwe on November 14 and 15 for artists to get an insight on how to handle their work.

Co-founder and Executive Director of BAF Thomas Chibambo said the donation is part of their support to the workshop as participants will use the books to complement the workshops curriculum.

Chibambo said the workshop is an eye opener to creatives since they will be able to learn the in depth of issues relating to their work in regards to intellectual property laws of Malawi which are very critical.

The Project Curator Vincent Maluwa who is also an alumnus of the International Visitor Leadership Program of the United States Department of State said the workshops have received much support from the creatives as well as other stakeholders.

"On the side of creatives we saw those that missed the Lilongwe workshop travelling all the way to Blantyre to attend the Blantyre workshop and it also attracted the attention of creatives from Zomba," Maluwa said.

He said that it only means the workshop is an important platform that creators have been looking for to enhance their career.

"What we want is that we reach out to as many people as possible," he said.

The workshop is being supported by the United States Embassy in Malawi in partnership with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Institute and the Department of Arts and Malawi Censorship Board.

