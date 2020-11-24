South Africa: Mkhize Concerned About Covid-19 Positivity Rate As Cases Rise

24 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 2 080 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 769 759.

"We have registered a positivity rate of 14%, which is concerning," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Eastern Cape active cases have jumped to 11 099, followed by Free State 7 659 and the Western Cape 7 731.

Meanwhile, 65 more people succumbed to the deadly virus, which brings the death toll to 20 968.

Of the new additional deaths, 26 were reported in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, eight in the North West, seven in the Western Cape and three in Limpopo.

In addition, the recovery rate stands at 92.4% after 711 195 people beat the Coronavirus.

"The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 305 343 with 14 377 new tests conducted since the last report," Mkhize added.

The World Health Organisation is currently reporting 58 425 681 global cases, including 1 385 218 deaths.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

