Malawi: Lions Challenged to Be Vigilant in Community Services

24 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Ireen Kayira

Lilongwe — Leaders in Lions Club District 412B have been challenged to be vigilant in carrying out duties of rendering their services to the communities.

This was said on Monday after the Regional Lions Leadership Institute Training which was held in Lilongwe for various leaders in the District 412B (Malawi and Mozambique).

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe, District Governor for Malawi and Mozambique, Lion Ken Banda said the duty of Lions was to serve communities as such Lions need to play an active role in helping those in need.

"When they get back to their communities, they must use the knowledge that they have acquired here to improve in the delivery of services as they reach out to different communities with different needs.

"There are various problems that our societies are facing that require more hands to deal with them as such we are asking Lions to make sure that they are part of fighting the problems because that is the purpose of Lionism," he said

Banda added that currently the Club has five main pillars which they focus on namely are sight, childhood cancer, diabetes, environment and hunger.

"Within the five pillars the Clubs are actively engaged in coming up with projects that reach out to communities around these needs as well as outside the pillars," he said.

One of the trainees Lion, Godwin Ng'oma from Mandala Lions Club in Blantyre said the training have enlighten them a lot in terms of leadership.

"As Lions, we need to lead a Club so that you can serve the communities better so this training has taught us how we can carry ourselves as leaders as well as in our everyday life," he said.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.