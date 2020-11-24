South Africa: Reflections of a Wayward Boy - Gerald Ludi and the Casual Brutality of the Security Police

analysis

Anyone who has been arrested in a midnight raid, held in solitary confinement, threatened with dire consequences and interrogated, probably emerges at least slightly unhinged. Especially when it becomes obvious that a journalist colleague was a police spy. That certainly applied in my case, but catharsis was provided -- whether knowingly or not -- by the editor of the Rand Daily Mail. He got me to sit down and, over many hours, relive on paper the experiences of nearly two months in detention without trial. Then, as other potential arrests loomed, I decided it was time to leave the country.

By the end of the first month in detention, it was not only me, but all the Communist Party members who knew Gerald Ludi was a spy. When Paul Trewhela, an SACP member, was interrogated, he realised that only Ludi could have supplied the information the police had: using a spoon, he tapped out the message to an adjoining cell and so it was relayed throughout the solitary, "punishment" section.

Since I was not a member of the SACP and the police appeared to know nothing of my involvement short of having "stolen" the SACP's printing press, it was possible...