South Africa: Media Statement - PSA Sub-Committee Concludes Selection Process for Commissioner of Public Service Commission

A subcommittee of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration (PSA) today concluded deliberations and selection for the filling of the vacancy of Commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The subcommittee interviewed 17 of the 19 shortlisted candidates on 3 and 4 November 2020. The candidates gave their perspectives on strengthening the work of the PSC.

Today, the subcommittee deliberated on all the candidates' strengths and weaknesses based on their competencies, knowledge and skills in relation to the job requirements. The subcommittee ensured that the best candidate is recommended for appointment to serve as a Commissioner for the PSC.

With the exception of the Democratic Alliance, all other parties agreed to recommend Dr Somadoda Fikeni to the National Assembly for appointment as Public Service Commissioner.