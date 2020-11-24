Namibia: Swakop Murder Accused to Be Tried in 2021

24 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The Windhoek High Court is scheduled to hear the details of what transpired on the night that an elderly couple were attacked in their home in Swakopmund in 2017, which resulted in the death of 79-year-old Roswitha Strzelecki

Yesterday, Judge Christie Liebenberg reserved the dates from 8 to 12 February 2021 and 31 May to 11 June 2021 for plea and trial.

The accused Jerobeam Simon Shidute (26) and Stefanus Nghilifa (29) are charged with counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery and housebreaking.

The charges relate to the incident that occurred at the elderly couple's home in Swakopmund, which left Strzelecki dead and her husband Siegfried Strzelecki (82) seriously injured.

It is alleged the two broke into the house using a duplicate key.

Nghilifa was identified by Siegfried as having renovated the couple's house, while Shidute reportedly wore a balaclava during the robbery and home invasion. At the time, police reports indicated the elderly woman was grabbed around the neck and her head was slammed against a wall, after which she was strangled to death.

Siegfried, who was in the other room, heard the commotion and while investigating, the accused threatened him with knives and demanded money.

The suspects could not access the content of the couple's safe and only managed to take a phone, valued at N$8 000, cash of N$1 000, a remote control, as well as sandals belonging to the deceased.

The couple had replaced the lock of the safe after the key went missing.

It turned out their attackers tried to use the lost key to open the safe.

It is alleged that one Lazarus, who was previously employed at the Strzelecki's, may have made a duplicate of the house key and stolen the safe key, and given them to Nghilifa and Shidute to commit the crime. After the attack, the two fled the scene.

Siegfried loosened himself and reported the matter to the neighbours, who notified the police.

The accused are currently in police custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility at the trial-awaiting section.

The accused are being represented by lawyers Milton Engelbretch and Tuna Nhinda.

