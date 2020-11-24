South Africa: Media Statement - Finance Committee Welcomes Progress By National Treasury and SARS to Implement the Recommendations of the Nugent Commission

document

The Standing Committee on Finance has welcomed progress made by the National Treasury and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) in implementing the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.

The Nugent Commission Report was published in December 2018, and expressly made 16 recommendations that break down into 27 sub-recommendations for the National Treasury and SARS.

The committee raised a concern with regard to the recruitment of former SARS employees, and reiterated that the process should not be done at the expense of the previously disadvantaged groups, including youths, women, and people who are living with disabilities.

The committee believes that any recruitment process should take into account the country's transformation agenda.

The committee Chairperson, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, firmly expressed a view that while SARS is determined to enhance strong corporate governance, the revenue service should also come up with a strategy on how to increase revenue collection.

Lastly, the committee reiterated that SARS should protect the taxpayer's information at all times in order to dispel the perception that the revenue service can be used as a tool to fight individual battles.