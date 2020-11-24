South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation Urges Motorists to Check Their Vehicles for Roadworthiness Ahead of Festive Season Travel

24 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Road Traffic Management Corporation calls on motorists to use the black Friday shopping period to fix their vehicles and ensure they are roadworthy in preparation for long distance travel during the festive season.

Un-roadworthy vehicles are one of the major contributors to fatal road crashes in South Africa. Seven per cent of road crashes during the festive season last year were attributed to the un-roadworthiness of vehicles. This was an increase on the previous year's statistics.

According to verified information in the possession of the RTMC, a total of 1 170 166 vehicles were recorded as un-roadworthy at the beginning to 2019, a 9.91% increase when compared to the 1 064 623 recorded in 2017.

Tyre bursts, defective brakes, smooth tyres and dysfunctional lights are some of the factors that have been identified as leading causes of fatal crashes involving un-roadworthy vehicles.

Motorists, who intend travelling over the festive season, are advised to book in their vehicles for service and repairs ahead of undertaking their trips.

A reduction in un-roadworthy vehicles can assist in reducing the number of avoidable crashes and take the country a step closer to achieving the global goal of reducing road fatalities by 50% by the year 2030.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.