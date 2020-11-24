South Africa: Home Affairs Officials Enforcing Immigration Laws

The Home Affairs Inspectorate officials, supported by SAPS, the City of Cape Town, the Departments of Social Development and Health are currently performing an operation at the temporary shelter called Wingfield in Maitland, Cape Town.

This temporary facility was set up on 7 April 2020 for protesting asylum seekers and refugees in Cape Town, in compliance with the Disaster Management Act.

The authorities are at the shelter to ensure a successful execution of the functions of the Standing Committee for Refugee Affairs (SCRA) and the Refugee Appeals Authority (RAA).

They are also there to identify and verify, in terms of Refugees Act and Immigration Act, the status of foreign nationals, who moved into the temporary facility on and after 2 April 2020.

"Since the country moved to Alert Level 1 of the lockdown, the officials of the SCRA and RAA have been able to process and finalise the appeals of the affected asylum seekers.

"The operation is progressing smoothly and the department will communicate the outcome of this operation after all processes have been concluded," the Department of Home Affairs said.