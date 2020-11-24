Malawi: Man Rapes Stepdaughters for Get-Rich Rituals, Arrested

24 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A 34-year-old man is in police custody in Blantyre for constantly raping his own two daughters for quick get rich rituals.

This cones at a time when the government and rights activists have joined hands to deal with the growing tendency of rape in the country.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Patrick Mussa has identified the suspect as Amos Kumbani.

He hails from Viwabu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.

Mussa said according to the victims, an 18-year-old secondary school student, and a nine-year-old primary school learner, their father has been sleeping with them since 2018 as a ritual to get rich.

He said this year, the victims got tired of their father's barbaric acts and reported the matter to police.

Mussa added that medical examination results showed injuries and signs of possible penetrations.

He has since been charged with defilement, which contravenes Section 138 of the penal code, and will appear before court soon.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.