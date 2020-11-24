Malawi: Man Rapes Stepdaughters for Get-Rich Rituals, Arrested

A 34-year-old man is in police custody in Blantyre for constantly raping his own two daughters for quick get rich rituals.

This cones at a time when the government and rights activists have joined hands to deal with the growing tendency of rape in the country.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Patrick Mussa has identified the suspect as Amos Kumbani.

He hails from Viwabu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.

Mussa said according to the victims, an 18-year-old secondary school student, and a nine-year-old primary school learner, their father has been sleeping with them since 2018 as a ritual to get rich.

He said this year, the victims got tired of their father's barbaric acts and reported the matter to police.

Mussa added that medical examination results showed injuries and signs of possible penetrations.

He has since been charged with defilement, which contravenes Section 138 of the penal code, and will appear before court soon.