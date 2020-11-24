Malawi: Electricity Connected to School After Owner Sleep Over At Escom Offices

24 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has been pressured into connecting electricity to a private secondary school after the owner held a lone overnight vigil at the premises of Escom offices in Mzimba on Monday night.

Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi has confirmed that his organisation has connected power to Chiwawalu private secondary school in Mzimba.

This was after a 62-year-old owner held a vigil at Mzimba Escom offices in protest over delays by the corporation to connect power to his private secondary school despite allegedly paying a connection fee of K81,000 in 2018.

Levi Zimba said he decided to take this action to push Escom to come out clearly on why it is failing to connect electricity to his Chiwawalu Private Secondary along Lojwa on the M1 road.

Chitosi said the two year delay to connect the school was due to lack of materials needed for connections.

