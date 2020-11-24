Malawi: Police Arrest Woman for Faking Daughter's Death to Raise Money

24 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

A 34 year-old woman is in police custody in Lilongwe for faking the death of her daughter in a bid to get money.

It is understood that Caroline Mwale allegedly faked the death of her daughter to raise money for her financial problems she was facing.

Police say she was arrested on Monday afternoon at Kamuzu Central Hospital's mortuary.

Mwale, whose husband is in South Africa, called her husband's relatives, informing them that her 13-year-old daughter had died at the hospital, according to the police.

The relatives immediately bought a coffin and ferried it to the mortuary to carry the 'remains' of the child for burial at Beni Village, Traditional Authority Chadza in the district.

The suspect, however, was seen mourning hysterically before she revealed that she was lying and that her daughter was still alive and is in Kasungu.

Police were called and arrested the suspect.

She will be taken to the court soon to answer a charge of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Mwale comes from Chindomo Village, Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu District.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.